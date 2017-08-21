Police: Driver fell asleep, crashed into house

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a home was severely damaged when the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel and crashed.

Authorities say the crash happened in Waterboro around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a juvenile operating the truck fell asleep at the wheel before barreling into the home.

The juvenile and his passenger, 41-year-old James Houle of Old Orchard Beach, refused to be hospitalized. Police say the homeowner was not in the house at the time of the crash.

Police say a wall partially collapsed and the exterior of the home sustained significant damage.

No one has been charged in the crash.

