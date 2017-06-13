Police: Driver hit boy, 11, before crashing into building

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a vehicle hit and injured an 11-year-old boy before crashing into a building.

Pawtucket police Sgt. Timothy Graham tells The Providence Journal the boy was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Graham says the boy might have a concussion.

Authorities say no one inside the building was hurt. The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where police say she’s in stable condition.

Police are investigating the crash.

