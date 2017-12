ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Andover on Saturday.

The incident happened on Route 495 southbound at exit 40.

Massachusetts State Police say a 45-year-old man was driving and injured in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.

Andover fire rescue en route to rollover on 495 at 133 #7News pic.twitter.com/ybKsj5Zh9H — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 9, 2017

