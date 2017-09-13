EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A van hit a three-story house in Everett on Ferry Street just after midnight Wednesday.

A person of interest ran from the scene, but was picked up a short time later by police, officials said. They added that the person will most likely be charged with leaving the scene of the accident and OUI.

There is no threat of the building collapsing after a home inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the property, police said.

The Red Cross is helping to relocate residents affected by the crash.

Police said no one in the building faces any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)