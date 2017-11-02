BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police believe a woman behind the wheel of the car that crashed into a Burlington home may not have been able to reach the brake pedal.

Officials said that she just got her car detailed earlier in the day and the seat had not been properly readjusted.

Homeowners Matt Rausch and Lauren Puccia said they were both at work when the crash happened Tuesday, but their home surveillance system filmed the entire thing.

“I was shocked and wanted to know if everyone was okay and what our house looked like. It was pretty scary,” said Puccia.

She said just four minutes before the crash, a school bus had stopped in front of their house to let children out.

The car damaged the walkway, siding and foundation but stopped before it hit the living room, where the family’s dog usually hangs out.

Neighbors came to the woman’s aid and called 911. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

