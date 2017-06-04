Police: Driver of stolen car fled from officers, hit cruiser

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser and fled the scene.

Pawtucket Sgt. Timothy Graham says officers had tried to stop the car early Friday. He says the operator of the vehicle hit the cruiser head-on while fleeing from police.

Police say Daniel Taylor, the passenger, was taken into custody after he tried to flee on foot. He was hospitalized.

Taylor is charged with resisting arrest and violation of a no-contact order. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Police said Friday evening that officers were searching for the stole vehicle– a tan 2011 Pruis with Rhode Island license plates –and the suspect.

