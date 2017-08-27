Police: Drunk driver hit cruiser of officer on DUI patrol

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a drunk driver crashed his car into the vehicle of an officer on a DUI patrol.

Smithfield police say the officer was in his car writing a summons early Saturday when another vehicle rear-ended his cruiser, damaging both cars.

Police say the driver, Derek Lewis, of Pascoag, was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and other offenses.

Lewis wasn’t hurt. The officer was treated for minor injuries.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Lewis.

