Police: Drunk wrong-way driver stopped on Interstate 89

HOPKINTON, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man faces drunken driving and other charges after police say he drove the wrong way on New Hampshire’s Interstate 89 for at least 7 miles (11 kilometers).

State police say they received multiple calls just before 7 p.m. Friday about a Chevrolet Silverado traveling south in the northbound lane of I-89 in Warner. The vehicle was stopped when the driver tried to back up along the Exit 5 off-ramp in Hopkinton.

Sixty-year-old Kirk Meinheit of Lakeville, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and transporting open alcoholic beverages. A phone listing for him could not be found Saturday. He is due in court June 9.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)