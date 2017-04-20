Police: Drunken driver goes on dangerous drive in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was arrested Thursday after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and left a path of destruction through the city.

Police said Jose Valle, 56, hit a car on Grove Street late Thursday afternoon before going across Broadway and onto a sidewalk, narrowly missing several pedestrians. He then allegedly drove onto City Hall’s front lawn before reversing, crashing into an antique lamppost before taking off.

Residents who spoke with 7News called the crash “crazy,” especially on a road that is often busy into the evening.

Police said they caught Valle when his car broke down. He was arrested and faces several charges, including DUI. He will be in court on Friday.

