Police: Empty Budweiser cans found after Lynn officer crashes car through fence

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A veteran lieutenant in the Lynn Police Department is facing drunken driving charges after authorities say he admitted to speeding and drinking prior to a crash early Sunday morning.

James Shinnick was arraigned Thursday in Peabody District Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of operating under the influence after he was arrested along Route 1 in Peabody.

State police allege Shinnick lost control of his Toyota Camry and struck another car before crashing through a fence. No one was injured.

Shinnick told troopers that he was coming from an event in Middleton, where he had been drinking, according to a police report. Authorities say troopers located a cooler containing “multiple empty Budweiser beer cans.”

The officer will be allowed to perform administration duties and will continue to, pending the outcome of the investigation, the Lynn police chief said.

Shinnick was released on personal recognizance. A judge ordered him to refrain from driving until his case is resolved. He is due back in court in November.

