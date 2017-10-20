Police: Everett man arrested after injured dog is found coughing up blood

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) – An Everett man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said officers witnessed him dragging his dog down a driveway on Friday.

Kathy Tarlowski said she called the police after hearing the sound of someone beating a dog early Friday morning.

“It’s heartbreaking. I just can’t fathom how somebody could do this. That poor dog was suffering for quite a long time,” said Tarlowski. She said she took her dog outside with her to confront her neighbor, 22-year-old Mark Hurd.

“I asked if the dog was OK. And he told me he’s fine. And I said, he doesn’t seem to be fine. And he said my dog is fine. And I was afraid also and I turned and called the police,” said Tarlowski.

Police said when officers arrived, they found Hurd dragging the dog on the driveway. Police said the dog was in critical condition and its left leg was injured. They said the dog was also coughing up blood.

Animal control officers took the dog to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment. Hurd was taken into custody and charged.

Charles Giarratana lives next door to Hurd. He said a few nights ago, he saw Hurd hitting the dog with a stick. Giarratana said Hurd told him to mind his own business when he asked him to stop hitting the dog.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see this type of violence perpetrated on an animal especially a domesticated pet. The Everett Police Department takes these cases seriously and would like to remind the public to report abuse of this type if they witness it,” said Everett Police Chief Steven A. Mazzie.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)