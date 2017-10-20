Police: Everett man arrested after officers find injured dog coughing up blood

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say officers witnessed him dragging his dog down a driveway on Friday.

Officers responded to a home on Floyd Street for a report of a man abusing a dog and found the animal coughing up blood.

Police say the dog was in critical condition when officers arrived and that its left leg was injured.

Animal control officers took the dog to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment.

Mark Hurd, 22, was taken into custody and charged.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see this type of violence perpetrated on an animal especially a domesticated pet. The Everett Police Department takes these cases seriously and would like to remind the public to report abuse of this type if they witness it,” Chief Steven A. Mazzie said.

Hurd was slated to appear in Malden District Court on Friday.

No additional details were immediately available.

