Police: Ex-teacher caught by predator website faces charges

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a former high school special education teacher was arrested after he tried to meet a 15-year-old boy as part of a setup orchestrated by a website that seeks to expose suspected sexual predators.

James Batt Jr. was charged Monday with criminal attempt to commit impairing the morals of a minor and other offenses.

Police say the former Plainville High School teacher communicated with and tried to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old boy in March.

Police say the 49-year-old Batt had actually been communicating with the creator of the website Pop Squad.

Police say the town’s superintendent of schools saw the video of the encounter and contacted police.

It couldn’t be determined Monday if Blatt has an attorney who can comment.

