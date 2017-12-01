ROGERS, AR (WHDH) — Police are looking for a family in Arkansas after they were caught using their children to help rob a jewelry store.

Video taken inside the store showed the woman looking out for employees as her child goes behind the counter and takes whatever pieces of jewelry his mom tells him to grab on Nov. 26.

Police said the family stole over $30,000 worth of jewelry from the store.

