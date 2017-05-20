Police: Fiery car crash leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, leaving three people dead.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in Manchester. Police say the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crashed into the pole, caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

Police say two people sitting in front of the car escaped the fire, but the three passengers in the back did not. The two survivors were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police have not released the ages and names of the victims.

