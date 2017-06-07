Macron says French citizen is 8th London victim

LONDON (AP) — Police searching for a French man who has been missing since the London Bridge attack say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the body has been identified as a French victim among those killed in the stabbing and van attacks in London.

Speaking in Paris, Macron said France was informed of the news on Wednesday morning.

He did not name the third victim. He said eight other French citizens were injured in the attacks.

He added: “We are paying a heavy cost in these attacks.”

If confirmed as Xavier Thomas, he would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack. Almost 50 were injured.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Thomas might have been thrown into the river.

Thomas’ girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

