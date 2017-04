AMESBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police have confirmed that they found a body in Amesbury Saturday morning.

The body was found just twenty yards off the shore of the Merrimack River on Pleasant Valley Road.

Investigators say the call came in just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Stay with 7News as we get more information on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)