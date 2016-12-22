Police find body that fits description of missing student

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say divers have recovered the body of a woman that fits the description of a missing Bennington College student.

Divers found the body Wednesday morning under the ice in a quarry in Dorset.

Troopers say 20-year-old Hadil Marzouq left a Bennington residence where she was staying on Saturday, and didn’t return. She was reported missing on Sunday.

Police say her vehicle was discovered Sunday at Dorset Quarry next to Vermont Route 30.

After it was recovered from the quarry, the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington to determine the cause of death.

