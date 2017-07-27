Police find woman being held at knifepoint in the woods

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State police found a woman being held at knifepoint in a wooded area of New Hartford and arrested a 55-year-old man after a brief standoff.

Police were alerted to situation just before 10 p.m. Wednesday by another woman and found 55-year-old Robert Murphy of New Hartford and the victim in the woods near Southeast Road.

Police say the woman was covered in blood and Murphy was holding a knife to her.

Police say Murphy surrendered after a brief standoff and faces numerous charges including assault, unlawful restraint and violating a protective order. He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

The woman was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

