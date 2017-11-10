Police: Firefighter admits to robbing bank inside Stop & Shop, spending money

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - A Framingham firefighter is facing charges after police say he admitted to robbing a Citizen’s Bank inside the Stop & Shop on Route 9 in Natick on Thursday.

Mike Espinosa, who is also a veteran, is accused of threatening a bank teller before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities reviewed surveillance video of a man in a scally cap and sunglasses, linking the suspect to a dark colored SUV that was spotted fleeing the scene.

Espinosa, 34, was arrested near his home Thursday night. According to a police report, Espinosa waived his right to remain silent and confessed to the crime.

“No die packs. I have a gun. Give me large money bills,” Espinosa allegedly told the bank teller.

Espinosa also told officers that he spent all the stolen money, according to the report.

“The suspect threatened that a gun was present, but no gun was ever shown,” Lt. Cara Rossi said.

Espinosa does not have a criminal record. He was recently honored at the Massachusetts state house for a fire rescue.

He is being held behind bars without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)