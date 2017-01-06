Police follow robbery suspect on I-93 chase

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - MILTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A suspect is in custody after police said they were led on a chase on I-93 in Milton.

Police said the robbery suspect took off and led police down the southbound side of I-93.

Police said the chase ended when a police cruiser struck two cars traveling on the highway. No one was injured.

The suspect is being held on two counts of armed robbery while masked, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and several motor vehicle charges.

