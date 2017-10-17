Police: Former employee accused of robbing Salem, NH 7-Eleven store

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say a recently terminated employee has been charged with robbing a 7-Eleven store in Salem, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the store on 108 Cluff Crossing Road and spoke with a clerk who said a masked man had entered the store, demanding money.

The clerk said the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt, a gray ski mask, and black shoes with red laces and was carrying a long black pipe with a white object attached. The man walked behind the counter, took cash and state lottery tickets, and left the store.

Using K-9 dogs, officers tracked the suspect to Brook Village West apartments and were able to speak to the store’s owner, who said they had recently fired an employee who lived in the apartment complex. Officers contacted the ex-employee and saw sneakers with red shoe laces and a long, black pipe with a white object on the end.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Mohamed Nweiran, 37 of Salem, NH. He was charged with one count of robbery.

