Police: Fox bites 2 women in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) — A fox is being tested for rabies in Beverly after police said the animal bit two women.

Kayla Doig said she was unloading groceries from her car on Monday when what she thought was a cat came running towards her. It turned out to be a fox and it bit her in the leg three times.

“The speed at which it was coming at me, I knew it was just going to come up and bite me,” said Doig.

Doig underwent a series of rabies shots and said she will be OK. Hours earlier, police said another woman was bitten by a fox just streets away from where Doig was attacked.

A fox was struck and killed by a truck in the same area early Tuesday morning and it is now being tested for rabies.

