Police: Framingham man slammed puppy to ground, tossed it in woods

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man was charged after police said he abused his pet dog in Framingham.

Police said they got a call at around 7 a.m. from someone reporting they saw 20-year-old Aramis Ortiz beating his dog at the Mary Dennison Playground. Witnesses said Ortiz was swinging around his 9-month-old pit bull, Chaos, before slamming him to the ground several times and throwing him into the woods.

When police arrived on the scene and found Chaos, they said he was tucked under a bush, bleeding and very scared. He was taken to Slade Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

“We did do some X-rays after we spoke with animal control, making sure he’s obviously not in a life-threatening situation, then gave him appropriate treatment,” said Dr. Marianne Martin.

Police said Ortiz lied to them at first, saying his dog was at home. He then allegedly admitted to getting angry at Chaos for urinating on the floor of his apartment. Ortiz allegedly said he brought Chaos to the park to let him go because he did not want the dog anymore. He has been charged with animal cruelty.

Ortiz was released on bail Monday and has been ordered to stay away from all animals.

Martin said Chaos is doing OK and should heal up in a few weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)