Police: Girl leaving college prep class assaulted by masked man in Hingham

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Hingham Police are looking for a masked man who they said assaulted a teenage girl leaving a college prep course on Wednesday night.

Police said the girl was leaving the building on North Street at around 9 p.m. when the masked man approached her from behind. Police said the man grabbed her and pulled her pants down to her knees but she screamed and kicked him. The man then fled the scene and ran away towards Station Street.

The girl ran into a local business and reported what happened. Police said the man who grabbed her never spoke. He was described as a very skinny man around 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing tight black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black mask over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham Police at 781-741-1443.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)