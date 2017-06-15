Police: Girl steps on needle at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Beachgoers are being told to watch their step after police said a girl stepped on a needle at Hampton Beach.

State Police said the girl was treated by lifeguards after stepping on the needle. She was then taken to the emergency room by her parents.

Jeff Johnson, visiting the beach from Vermont with his family, said he found out about the girl getting stuck by the needle after seeing the news circulating on Facebook. He told his children to be careful.

“We have the needles back home in Vermont too, so we told them keep an eye out because they’re everywhere,” said Johnson.

The beach has since been cleaned but everyone is still being warned to be careful.

