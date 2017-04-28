Police give incredible makeover to homeless man ‘down on his luck’

ROME, NEW YORK (WHDH) — After bumping into a homeless man who was “down on his luck,” police officers in Rome, New York, gave him an incredible makeover.

Police said the man, Bobby, had been talking with an officer and told him that he would love to get a haircut and take a warm shower, as it had been a while since he had done either. The officer did not hesitate to help.

Officers provided the man with a haircut, a shave, a shower and a new wardrobe of donated clothing. He left looking like a “whole new person,” police said.

The department documented his makeover, sharing photos on Facebook:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)