Police have identified three people shot in Milford

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police said they have identified three people shot in Milford around 8:47 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said they arrived at an apartment at 1 Pheasant Circle to find three men with gunshot wounds.

Michael E. Rooney, 67, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Michael S. Rooney, 40, suffered a gunshot wound to the finger.

Keith Putnam, 27, suffered an injury to the head.

All three men are Milford residents and we transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Michael S. Rooney and Putnam were treated and released. Michael E. Rooney is still at the hospital.

Michael S. Rooney and Putnam have both been charged.

Putnam is being held at the Milford Police Headquarters on $50,000 cash bail, and Michael S. Rooney is being held on $25,000 cash bail pending their arraignment in Milford on Monday.

