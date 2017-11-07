Police: Headset-wearing Dunkin’ worker sold methamphetamine, heroin on the job

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania Dunkin’ Donuts worker sold methamphetamine and heroin on the job, in some cases while wearing his drive-thru window headset.

Pennlive.com reports that 35-year-old Nathan Pizzardi of Denver, Lancaster County, faces felony drug counts.

Police say Pizzardi would leave the store and make sales in the parking lot or at a nearby convenience store. They say he sold the drugs while wearing his Dunkin’ Donuts uniform and headset.

Pizzardi is jailed on $80,000 bail. Court documents don’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)