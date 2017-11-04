FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The driver of a van that transports special needs students to school has been accused of selling heroin out of the vehicle in Massachusetts.

Police say Rudencia Montes, Juan Miranda-Ortiz and Corrine Gentile were arrested Friday on drug charges at a Framingham park.

Police allege an officer working near the park’s entrance saw the van pull into a parking lot. They say another car pulled in, and Miranda-Ortiz then exited the van and completed a drug deal with Gentile.

Montes drove for the Accept Education Collaborative in Natick. The educational nonprofit for special needs students says it fired Montes after the arrest Friday. A spokesman says no students were present or involved in the alleged drug deal.

The defendants are set to be arraigned Monday. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

