Police high-five program comes to a quick end in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WHDH) - Northampton Police were giving kids high fives on Fridays at each elementary school from December until last week.

The short lived high five program quickly became controversial.

It ended after more than a dozen people complained that the good natured gesture, started making kids of color and undocumented immigrants feel uncomfortable.

The complaints started within weeks.

Parents argued that some kids don’t feel comfortable with the police presence at the start of their day.

The department is now exploring other ways kids and police can engage in a positive way.

Watch the video above for more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)