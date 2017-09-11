Police hunt for gunman after father, son shot on Southeast Expressway

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police say they have recovered a vehicle possibly connected to a shooting Sunday on Interstate 93 that seriously injured a father and son.

The men, both of whom were driving motorcycles, were shot around 5 p.m. on the Southeast Expressway in Dorchester.

The highway was closed and traffic was backed up for hours near Exit 12 by Neponset Circle just after 5 p.m. as police investigated.

The son, 32, of East Taunton, was critically injured. Officials say that man is fighting for his life. His father, 54, of Raynham, is also in serious condition but is expected to survive, according to state police.

The names of the victims have not been released. There is no word on arrests at this time, but police said two suspects were in the red Jeep Renegade at the time of the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear at this time. No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)