Police: Husband, wife, victims of abduction scam

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Police say a husband and wife in New Hampshire were scammed into believing that the other had been kidnapped and were in imminent danger if demands for a ransom weren’t met.

Police in Hudson responded to a Wal-Mart early Thursday for a report that a woman was kidnapped. They learned Merrimack police were dealing with the same the incident involving the same people.

Police say the husband and wife wired money to pay a ransom for the other one. At no time were they in danger.

Police said the money was withdrawn in Puerto Rico, and a cellphone ping of the suspect also came back to Puerto Rico.

Police said the scam has been occurring for the last few years throughout the country.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)