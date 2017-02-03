Police ID Chicopee man who died while fishing with friend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Springfield have identified a Chicopee man who is believed to have drowned after fishing with a friend.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Lake Lorraine and Five Mile Pond at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to recover a body. They say 63-year-old William Kitovich Jr. was found near the railroad tracks that divide the two bodies of water.

Lt. Mark Rolland says Kitovich had been fishing with a friend and became separated. He says Kitovich is believed to have drowned and that his death isn’t considered suspicious.

