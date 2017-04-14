Police ID man killed in rollover crash in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - One person was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on Route 24 in Brockton.

State police say troopers responded to a single-car crash around 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

The lone occupant in the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Brian Charles Jr., of Brockton, was pronounced dead.

Police say Charles Jr. veered left, struck the median barrier, rolled over and was ejected from his Volkswagen Passat.

All three lanes of the highway were shut down for nearly four hours while crash reconstruction crews and crime scene investigators worked at the scene.

The crash caused major delays in both directions during the morning commute. All lanes of traffic have since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

