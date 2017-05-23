Police ID suspect wanted in hit-and-run of Worcester child

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester have identified the suspect they are looking for in connection with the hit-and-run of a 3-year-old boy.

Police said the driver was trying to go around a stopped vehicle on Bellevue Street at around 6 p.m. Monday. That was when Achilles Quinoes stepped into the street and police said the driver ran over his legs.

When a witness allegedly yelled at the man behind the wheel, other witnesses claim he rolled up his windows, locked the doors and took off.

“When you leave a little boy for dead and just keep going, it’s unexplainable,” said Esther Vega, the boy’s mother.

Achilles was not seriously injured and is expected to be OK. Vega called it a miracle.

Police said the found the driver’s car earlier Tuesday. They have not released his identity because he has not been arrested. They have also reached out to the RMV to have his license revoked.

