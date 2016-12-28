EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — Police have identified the teen found stabbed to death in East Boston.

Boston Police responded to a call for a body found just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the night of Christmas Eve.

Officials say Luis Fernando Orellano Ruano, 18 of Central America, was found in the area of Airport Way.

Police reported that they found the teen with apparent stab wounds and declared him dead on the scene.

Police are still actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Boston Police’s Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470, and can speak anonymously to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

