Police identify decomposed body found on Maine beach

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Police believe a body found this week on a Maine beach is that of a Portland man who was reported missing by his family in November.

The Portland Police Department on Friday extended condolences to the family of 29-year-old Evariste Munyesanga (Ay-va-REES’-tah Moon-yes-SAHN’ga). He was last seen on Nov. 18, and was reported missing on Nov. 21.

The decomposed body was discovered Tuesday. Authorities say the body was black, not white as originally reported, and that the confusion was caused by the condition of the body.

The office of the chief medical examiner continues to investigate but police said the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

