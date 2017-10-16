Police identify hit-and-run driver that left woman with serious injuries in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities in Lawrence are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman.

Janet Rose, a 45-year-old mother of four and grandmother, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Amesbury Street Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Police have identified the driver and are looking for a gray Toyota sedan with a broken mirror.

Police have identified the driver and are looking for a gray Toyota sedan with a broken mirror.

Rose’s loved ones made their way to Amesbury Street Sunday evening to look for the hearing aid she lost when she was hit. Her family told 7News that she is deaf, and that they feared she was not responding because she cannot hear.

Her son added that his mother’s doctor said she has a very long road of recovery before her.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact Lawrence Police at 978-794-5900, ext. 625.

