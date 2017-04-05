Police identify man found dead in basement of home that exploded in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man found dead in the rubble of a condemned home that exploded and burst into flames in Salem, New Hampshire, on Monday night.

Charles Hill, 55, was found Tuesday in the basement of the Irving Street home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Police Captain Joel Dolan.

Dolan said Hill was found with a rifle, two knives and 136 rounds of ammunition. Over 1,700 rounds and four exploded magazines were also found in the home.

Investigators also found boards with nails poking through them on the property, which appeared to be set up to hurt or slow anyone approaching the house, Dolan said. Other traps were found in the house.

Neighbors said Hill had been living at the home for decades. Police said he was not supposed to be living at the home and that he was set to be evicted from the property before the explosion and fire took place.

A fire ripped through the home after the explosion. The fire remains under investigation, but Dolan said it did not “look like an accident.”

Police said the explosion and fire happened after a neighbor dispute over stacking firewood.

The state fire marshal’s office is expected to release more information at a later time.

