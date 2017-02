BROCKTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the person who was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Brockton over the weekend.

Investigators say a 37-year-old man was standing in the tracks on Lawrence Street when he was hit Sunday night.

The incident remains under investigation.

