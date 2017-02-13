Police identify man struck, killed by snowplow in Bedford

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by a snowplow truck Sunday night at a VA hospital in Bedford.

Gerald Flynn, 60, a resident on the property of Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, was killed in the parking lot when police said he was hit by a snowplow that was backing up.

Flynn was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and made the initial 911 call.

No charges were filed.

