Police identify man struck, killed on Southeast Expressway in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal pedestrian accident on the Southeast Expressway as 26-year-old Claudio Correia.

Authorities said Correia was struck and killed around 5:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes along I-93 between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The crash caused major traffic backups during the morning commute. Motorists were delayed for several hours.

Trooper Ryan Ware responded to the scene and administered emergency first aid, but police said Correia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that a 40-year-old man from Norton was operating the vehicle that struck Correia.

The crash remains under investigation.

