BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a police cruiser in Barnstable on Sunday.

At 1:55am, Barnstable Police were responding to a call when officer David Heise hit a pedestrian on Route 28.

Heise had his cruiser’s lights and siren on when he hit the victim, identified as Luis Edisson Llivicota Rocano, 20, of Hyannis. The victim is originally from Ecuador. Police say he had been living in the US for 2 years.

Barnstable Police say witnesses have confirmed Heise was driving east when a vehicle in front of him pulled over. As the cruiser passed, Rocano, who was allegedly standing in the middle of the road, was hit.

Rocano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are working with Barnstable Police to conduct an accident reconstruction investigation.

Police say the Ecuadorian Consulate in Boston is working with Rocano’s family to return him to Ecuador for memorial services.

