Police identify ‘strong suspect’ in brutal Planet Fitness attack

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Rochester, New Hampshire, say they have identified a “strong suspect” in a brutal attack on a woman in the parking lot of Planet Fitness earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Rochester police released a clip of the 10 p.m. June 12 attack taken from the gym’s surveillance camera. The video showed a man following the victim to her car, sneaking up from behind and punching her 39 times.

On Friday, police announced that they had closed in on a suspect after sifting through several tips. While an arrest is not imminent, it could happen very soon, according to police.

Erin McCarthy said she had just clocked out of working her shift at the gym and was walking to her car when she saw a man she did not know walk past her. Police say it was an unprovoked attack that left her badly injured.

Police say the man in his 20s — dressed in a white T-shirt, dark shorts and wearing sunglasses — fled in a light-colored Ford Fusion or similar model.

Authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The video was shared thousands of times on social media.

