Police identify teen missing in Connecticut River

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental police have released the identity of a teenager that went missing in the Connecticut River off Haddam Meadows State Park.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police announced Monday they are searching for 17-year-old Jay Agli of Meriden. They say the “recovery effort” will continue until sundown on Monday. State EnCon Police will then determine their search plans for Tuesday.

Authorities were notified at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday that a teen was missing after being on a sandbar in the river. Police say the teen reportedly went into the river to help his sister, who was picked up by a nearby boater.

A search involving vessels and dive teams lasted until 10 p.m. on Sunday and resumed Monday morning.

