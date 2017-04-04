Police identify woman killed by own vehicle at Saugus gas station

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman who was killed over the weekend by her own vehicle at a gas station in Saugus.

Authorities said Colleen Dolan, 38, of Bridgewater, died after becoming trapped under her vehicle at the Sunoco Gas Station on Route 1.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle Dolan was operating rolled, trapping her underneath it.

Dolan’s death was ruled accidental.

