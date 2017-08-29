Police identify woman who died after assault in Burger King parking lot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police have identified the woman who died after being assaulted in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Providence Saturday.

According to Providence Police, 29-year-old Justine Cavaco, of Barrington, died at the hospital shortly after police found her in the Burger King parking lot around 8 p.m.

Police say Cavaco appeared to have health problems. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Forty-year-old Christian Boucher, of Riverside, was arrested and charged with felony assault. Maj. David Lapatin says charges against Boucher could be upgraded pending the results of the medical examiner’s report on the woman’s death.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Boucher has an attorney in this case.

