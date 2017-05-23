Police in Arlington searching for missing teen

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Shakiera Barbosa, 15, was last seen on Sunday. Barbosa is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Barbosa was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket, and gray and black light-up sneakers.

Police say the may be in the area of Lawrence.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Arlington Police at 781-643-1212.

