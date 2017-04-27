Police in Arlington warning about scam involving asphalt pavers

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are warning residents about a scam involving asphalt pavers, saying a resident recently fell victim.

Police Chief Frederick Ryan says a resident in town recently lost “thousands of dollars.”

Police are asking the community to be careful about hiring contractors with proven track records, get a receipt for payment, and avoid paying cash if possible.

Items to be cautious about include contractors who go door-to-door, who claim they’ll do a job for cheap with extra materials from another job, who pressure for payment up front, or if the contractor demands significantly more money than the quoted price.

Police say if you think you need to call the police, contact them immediately. If you think you’ve fallen victim to a similar scam, you should contact Arlington Police.

